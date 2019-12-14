E Kazakhstan: 40 families receive keys to new apartments on eve of Independence Day

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Forty families received keys to new apartments on the eve of Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The keys to new apartments in Karagayli microdistrict were bestowed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the Akim of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

Danial Akhmetov said that in accordance with the instructions of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a number of specific measures have been taken in Kazakhstan to provide housing for certain categories of citizens including mothers with many children, people grown in orphanages, socially vulnerable segments of the population and public sector workers.

Since the beginning of the year 440 large families of low income from the waiting list have been provided with housing.