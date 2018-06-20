E Kazakhstan building 4 schools worth KZT 2.7 bln

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM This year the republican budget plans to allocate special purpose transfers and credits totaling almost KZT 30 bln for realization of 83 projects for construction industry of East Kazakhstan region.



Currently, four schools worth KZT 2.7 bln are being built in the region. 2 of them will open their doors by September 1. Two more schools for 1,000 pupils with Kazakh language having as a medium of instruction will be completed next year in Ust Kamenogorsk, the regional finance department reports.



Besides, the region started construction of a 200-bed children's hospital. Its construction is expected to end in 2019.



KZT 1.6 bln was allocated for the construction of six leased houses for vulnerable social groups. 440 apartments with the total area up to 30,000 sq m will be put into commission within the Nurly Zher program. 19 projects for building engineering and communications infrastructure up to KZT 2.5 bln will be completed this year under the Nurly Zher programme.