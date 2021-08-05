EN
Trends:
    12:53, 05 August 2021 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan builds hematology centre

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A hematology centre meeting international standards is being built in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

    «One of the priority issues today is the regional epidemiological situation. The situation is under control though it remains complicated. The region is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. There are 39 infectious diseases hospitals in the region as of now. Another 8,100 COVID-19 beds may be rolled out in case of need,» Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov said.

    He also added that construction of a new children’s rehabilitation centre is underway. A new hematology centre conforming to the international standards is being built in Ust Kamenogorsk. It is expected not only to treat blood diseases but also conduct research.


    East Kazakhstan region Construction Regions Healthcare
