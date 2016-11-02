EN
    17:57, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan built 5,700 sq m of housing in 25 years

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 65,000 East Kazakhstani families could improve their housing conditions in the years of the country's independence.

    The region has built 5,746,000 square meters of housing due to all sources of financing, Kazinform reports.

    It is commonly believed that housing construction serves as a locomotive of economic development and an indicator of people’s quality of life.

    The implementation of the governmental programs and improvement of the socio-economic indicators boosted housing construction development.

    The region builds housing under Nurly Zhol, Employment Road Map 2020 and Development of Regions 2020  governmental programmes.

    According to the regional Construction Department, East Kazakhstan is building 104  blocks of apartments now with the total area of 630,200 square meters (8,136 apartments) and 24 social facilities which are financed from all the sources of funding. 

    East Kazakhstan region Housing Construction Development
