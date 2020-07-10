EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:25, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan developing new housing program

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Danial Akhmetov, the Governor of East Kazakhstan, said that he held a meeting on fulfilment of the program for the construction of single-family houses for families with many children at the district centres of the region.

    It is expected to build 141 houses for 277 flats in 11 district centres up to 25,000 sq m. The project costs KZT 3.5 bln, the Governor’s Instagram reads.

    Besides, the region started elaborating a new housing program One-storeyed East.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Construction Housing Construction Development
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!