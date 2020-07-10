E Kazakhstan developing new housing program

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Danial Akhmetov, the Governor of East Kazakhstan, said that he held a meeting on fulfilment of the program for the construction of single-family houses for families with many children at the district centres of the region.

It is expected to build 141 houses for 277 flats in 11 district centres up to 25,000 sq m. The project costs KZT 3.5 bln, the Governor’s Instagram reads.

Besides, the region started elaborating a new housing program One-storeyed East.