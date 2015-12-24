E Kazakhstan, EBRD sign 11 bln tenge contracts

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and EBRD Director for Infrastructure in Russia and Central Asia Yekaterina Miroschnik have signed loan agreements worth 11 billion tenge, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration office.

Under the agreement, EBRD will finance projects of "Semey Vodokanal" company and "Teplokommunenergo" on modernization of the district heating system, reconstruction of water supply and sanitation. In turn, the government will allocate concessional financing under the national program for infrastructure development Nurly Zhol. EBRD Director for Infrastructure in Russia and Central Asia Yekaterina Miroschnik said that one of the main priorities of EBRD is energy and resource efficiency. We work closely with Kazakhstan on green economy projects development including modernization of heating and water supply in Semey. This will allow the city to save more energy and reduce water losses. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2016 it is planned to sign another three loan agreements, totaling 5.9 billion tenge.