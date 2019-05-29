E Kazakhstan establishes coop with Czech Republic

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Rudolf Hykl.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation, the press service of the regional administration informed.



Danial Akhmetov noted the main areas of the region's industrial development. The Governor pointed out a good dynamics of development of mining, metallurgical and nuclear industries. He told the Czech Diplomat about the enterprises launched jointly with Czech partners in machine building, agriculture, financial, insurance activity etc.





The Czech businessmen are interested in production and supply of mining equipment, strengthening of ties in agriculture, machine building, public lighting and reconstruction of tram-lines, the Ambassador said.



Rudolf Hykl proposed to establish cooperation in civil aviation, namely to consider the opportunity of supply of ultra-light aircraft and trams to the East Kazakhstan region.



The sides also discussed tourism potential of the region.