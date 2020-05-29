EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 29 May 2020 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan extends quarantine until Jun 13

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan extended quarantine regulations until June 13, the regional administration’s press service informs.

    In accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of East Kazakhstan region the quarantine restrictions and regulations were prolonged in the region until 00:00 June 13. Notable, bus service within the region remains. People may leave the city of Ust Kamenogorsk from 06:00 p.m. Friday until 09:00 p.m. Sunday for recreational zones. If health situation is stable the hotels, tourist centres, health resorts, children’s recreational camps will open their doors only for the nationals of Kazakhstan since June 13 as the borders are still closed.


    Tags:
    Tourism East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!