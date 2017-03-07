E Kazakhstan Governor Akhmetov congratulates women on intl holiday

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region Danial Akhmetov sent his greetings to women of the region on the International Women's Day within the festive meeting dedicated to the upcoming holiday.

During the meeting held in the regional drama theatre, the akim awarded prominent women of the region with certificates of honour. Among the awardees were the representatives of education, culture, sport, public officials and journalists. Each of them has accomplished in their professions and social life and has achieved creative heights and success in all domains.

“You preserve and hand over such unshakeable values as unity of multiethnic people, peace and harmony in society to new generations. Our women are always in the forefront of changes. You willingly implement the tasks of a qualitatively new phase of the country’s development outlined in the Address of our Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev”, Akhmetov said. He highlighted that creative labor, active position, wise support of women constituted the achievements of the independent Kazakhstan. The head of the region noted the contribution of women to social and economic development of the region.

In fact, 90 percent of employees in vitally important spheres – education, health and social protection – are women. Businesswomen work on 41 percent of the projects subsidized under Business Roadmap programme. Women were given 37 microcredits for agriculture development under Employment Roadmap programme.