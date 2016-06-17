E Kazakhstan governor meets with U.S. Ambassador Krol

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol met with akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov within the framework of his two-day visit to the region.

At the meeting governor Akhmetov briefed the U.S. ambassador on the main directions in region's development as well as development of its industrial and agrarian sectors, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.



"We are developing the agricultural sector and plan to export locally produced products to neighboring countries," Danial Akhmetov stressed.



Ambassador Krol, in turn, noted that East Kazakhstan region has a huge potential for development and has established close ties with the U.S. in terms of social projects.



The U.S. diplomat paid a visit to educational, cultural and healthcare facilities of the region on Thursday (June 16).



Two-way trade between East Kazakhstan region and the U.S. has amounted to $29.2 million over four months of 2016.