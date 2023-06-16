EN
    09:06, 16 June 2023

    E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties

    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Daniyal Akhmetov of his duties as the Governor of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1954 in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

    On November 11, 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of East Kazakhstan. On December 7, 2022, he was reappointed to the post.

    Throughout his career, he headed North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

    He also acted as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Defence Minister, Energy and Infrastructure Minister.


