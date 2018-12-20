EN
    09:44, 20 December 2018 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan hails new mountain skiing season

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM About 4,000 East Kazakhstanis took part in the opening of the mountain skiing season in the Altai Alps, Kazinform reports. 

    Mountain skiing is one of the most popular activities in East Kazakhstan. Ust Kamenogorsk turns into the skiing centre for there are lots of ski resorts.

    The mountain skiing cluster of Altai has joined the Top 50 objects of the touristication map of Kazakhstan. East Kazakhstan boasts the highest duration of the winter snow cover. The tourist season lasts here for more than six months.null

    There are ten ski centres, more than 30 ski slopes stretching over 80 km with an altitude difference of up to 1,500 m in the region.null 

