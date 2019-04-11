E Kazakhstan hosts regional IT Jastar Time Hackathon

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM For the first time ever the regional IT Jastar Time Hackathon took place in East Kazakhstan. The two-day event was initiated by Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov under the Digital Kazakhstan program and the Year of Youth.

It brought together 40 gifted students from around the region to prototype applications for children with special educational needs. 14 teams were selected as a result to find out an IT solution for social involvement of kids with special educational needs. Those gathered developed applications to help children with learning disabilities see, hear, communicate and their parents find necessary education.



The results and winners will be made public this May at the regional IT Festival. The best ideas of the young programmers will be brought to life.