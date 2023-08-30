E Kazakhstan is set to enter Guinness Book of Records

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Constitution Day of Kazakhstan coincides with the City Day in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, observed on August 20, Kazinform reports.

Governor of East Kazakhstan Yermek Kusherbayev congratulated the residents on the holiday reminding that 28 years at the nationwide referendum over 90% of the nationals of Kazakhstan voiced support to the Law proclaiming a person and human rights as the main value and the people of Kazakhstan as the only source of power.

Various events are held throughout the city, including the watermelon and honey fairs, gastronomic festival, arts and crafts fairs, and concerts.

The city plans to prepare the world’s longest Caprese salad up to 100 meters to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

A concert featuring Kazakhstani celebrities is expected to wrap up the festive events.