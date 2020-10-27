E Kazakhstan, Kazakh capital report biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours has climbed to 142 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city for the second day in a row have reported the biggest number of new coronavirus cases – 30 and 20, respectively.

10 new COVID-19 cases have been added in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 5 - in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Pavlodar region, and 11 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 110,684 cases of the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,796 nationwide.