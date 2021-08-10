E Kazakhstan marks Abai Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, August 10, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Abai, the day of the great thinker and poet. Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov laid flowers to the Abai Monument in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

Abai was born on August 10, 1845. This date becomes officially a holiday in conformity with the Government decree as of August 4, 2020. It is planned to hold various educational events all over Kazakhstan on this day, lay flowers to the Abai monuments, initiate poetry challenges. Last year Kazakhstan celebrated the poet’s 175th anniversary. Many events were held online then due to the pandemic.

Festive events are held not only the countrywide but also in other countries. A book exhibition dated to the Abai Day also took place in Uzbekistan. The Kazakh Embassy presented the translation of Abai Words into Uzbek.