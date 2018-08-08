E Kazakhstan morainic lakes explored

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Experts of Kazselezashchita affiliate (mudflow protection) carried out bathymetric research of Katon Karagai morainic lakes in East Kazakhstan region, the emergency situation department reports.



The experts explored three morainic lakes of Sarymsakty river basin in Katon. They observed the square of the mountain lakes and depth in several places to form the submarine relief and find the approximate volume of the water.



As the research results show lakes pose no threats.



There are 176 proglacial lakes in the mountains of East Kazakhstan region that are menace to 13 rural settlements. Most of them are located in Zaisan, Katon Karagai, Zyryanovsk and Ridder.