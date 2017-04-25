E Kazakhstan most talented athletes honored in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Athletes of East Kazakhstan region have been honored at a special ceremony at the regional drama theater in Ust-Kamenogorsk today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On behalf of all residents of East Kazakhstan region governor Danial Akhmetov presented money certificates to winners and medalists of the 2017 sports events, namely Olga Rypakova, Galina Vishnevskaya, Dmitriy Reiherd, Yulia Galysheva and many others.



This year saw talented athletes of East Kazakhstan region capture many titles. Local freestyle skiers and biathletes demonstrated stunning results at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city and the Asian Winter Games in Japan.



"Today I would like to take this wonderful opportunity to say thank you to our athletes for their achievements. There are Olympic champions, winners of the world championships, the Universiade, the Asian Games and numerous national tournaments among us today. Sport is a hard work in honor of one's country. It is with great pleasure that I congratulate and thank you on behalf of all residents of East Kazakhstan region. We are proud of you, keep up the good work," governor Akhmetov said at the ceremony.



Captain of HC Torpedo Maxim Belyayev, in turn, presented governor Akhmetov with a hockey stick as a gesture of thanks.



Three-time Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, Universiade and Asian Games champion Galina Vishnevskaya, Yulia Galysheva, Dmitriy Reiherd, Sergey Cherepanov, Yelena Kolomina, Vassiliy Podkorytov, medalist of the World Weightlifting Championships Darya Pavlova and many more athletes received medals and money certificates at the ceremony.



