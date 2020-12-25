E Kazakhstan police advises not to travel as air temperature set to plunge

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan police recommends residents not to leave the region as air temperature is expected to drop, its press service reports.

Mets stress that mercury is expected to fall sharply from -30 to -42 degrees Celsius on December 26-27 in the territory of East Kazakhstan. Police advises to refrain from trips. People are urged to check that cars run properly, use winter-blended diesel fuel oil and take more warm clothes in case they need to go outside the region.