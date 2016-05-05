EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 05 May 2016 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan: Police detain suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A 15-year-old schoolboy was hit by Mazda-626 on an unregulated pedestrian crossing at Auezov Avenue in Semey, East Kazakhstan region.

    The road accident occurred the day before. The driver has fled the scene of the tragedy. Unfortunately, the teenager has died on the way to a hospital.
    Today police officers have detained a 27-year-old resident of the city. The suspect was put into a temporary detention facility.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!