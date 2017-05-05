EN
    11:17, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan police holds memorial for fallen officers

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day and the anniversary of Kazakhstan's police formation, Ust-Kamenogorsk police department held a memorial for officers killed in the line of duty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ceremony was attended by the families of the deceased policemen, veteran officers, members of DIA's advisory body.

    According to the head of Veterans Council of Internal Affairs and National Guard Nurlybek Uderbaev, over the 25 years of its existence 37 officers of East Kazakhstan police department were killed in the line of duty, 11 of them making a heroic self-sacrifice. Many were awarded state and department awards posthumously.

    Participants of the ceremony laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial to the fallen and later launching luminous white balls into the sky in memory of the late officers.

    East Kazakhstan region Police
