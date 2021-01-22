EN
    22:41, 22 January 2021 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of East Kazakhstan signed a new decree to extend restrictions from January 25, 2021 until February 7, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Two sanitary blocks will build on the borders with Pavlodar region, four sanitary blocks will be built at checkpoints on the state boundary such as Auyl, Uba, Bakhty, Maikapchagai.

    If someone is having respiratory symptoms (cough, lack of breathing) call the ambulance.


