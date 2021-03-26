EN
    20:48, 26 March 2021 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan pupils to switch to combined learning

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM All schoolchildren of East Kazakhstan region will switch to combined learning. The chief state sanitary doctor of the region, Kanat Turdiyev, signed the corresponding amendments to the decree on March 26.

    No more than 25 schoolchildren may seat in a classroom at rural and city secondary schools. All sanitary rules should be strictly observed.

    First-year students of colleges and universities will further continue offline studies.

    The decree takes effect on March 26, 2021.


    East Kazakhstan region Education Coronavirus
