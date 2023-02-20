E Kazakhstan ready to cover country’s needs in sunflower oil

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to East Kazakhstan region, Deputy Prime Minister –Trade and Integration Minster Serik Zhumangarin met with farm producers, associations, and locals, visited farm households, got acquainted with the projects to be included in the so-called Big Project pool, Kazinform refers to the Primeminister.kz website.

East Kazakhstan is known for its well-developed industry and crop production. The region is rich in natural resources and has great potential for the development of agriculture. It plans to commission this year a big hub with cross docking, greeneries, a hotel, a canteen, a veterinary laboratory, and customs control. This August it is expected to put into service two greeneries up to 10,000 square meters for the Altai wholesale distribution center. The second stage will see the construction of meat, fish, and milk production and honey packaging facilities, as well as a bakery for the production of 1,000 tons of bread a day in 2024.

Besides, Zhumangarin visited Podgornoye village in Glubokovskiy district. Last year it launched the sunflower, canola oil, flax-seed, safflower, and soybean oil production plant Altyn Shygys. In 2022 it produced 58,000 tons of oil. Over the next few years, it plans to install deeper conversion equipment, and a refining workshop. The work will start in 2026. As soon as refining process starts it is expected to cover fully the country’s needs in sunflower oil.

Photo: primeminister.kz