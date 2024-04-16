E Kazakhstan region braces for 2nd wave of flooding

Round-the-clock posts have been set up in the flood-prone areas in East Kazakhstan region, Ayaulym Kekiyeva, senior engineer of the emergency prevention division of the emergency situations department of the region, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Taking into account the height of snow cover and moisture content in the mountainous areas of the region, positive temperatures, including in the nighttime, and possible precipitation, the second wave of flooding and rise in the level of mountain rivers (Bukhtarma, Ulba, Uba, Turgusun, Kurchum, Kalzhir and Khamir) are expected, said Kekiyeva.

According to her, the area of snow cover in East Kazakhstan region stands at 48%. Snow reserves and their water content are above the norm by 1.5-2 times.

Kekiyeva added that in order to inspect the flood situation aerovisual flights are constantly carried out.