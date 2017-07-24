EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 24 July 2017 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan region opens Ethnoaul in Astana

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Ethnoaul national cultural complex was presented within the framework of the days of East Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform reports correspondent.


    Ethnoaul is filled with various exhibitions of artisans of East Kazakhstan, where masters of decorative and applied art showcase their works to residents and visitors of the capital.

    Earlier Amre Kashaubayev state Philharmonic held a concert with the participation of the best performers of the region.

    Numerous traditional sports competitions also take place here, in such ancient nomadic games as Kokpar, Togyzkumalak, Audaryspak, Kyz kuu, Asyk Atu, Kazakh kuresi, Tenge-ilu, and Zhamby Atu.

    Throughout the past weekend, an exhibition of archeological artifacts "Ata-babalar murasy" was also held in Astana, to which East Kazakhstanis brought the exhibits of the last two years' work of famous Kazakh scientists - Zeynolla Samashev, Abdesh Tolebayev, and Karl Baipakov.

    The organizers of the Days of the East Kazakhstan region also draw attention to the photo exhibition "Polyphony of the native land".

    As it was reported, tomorrow, on July 25, a gala concert "Nurly Shykistan - Nurly Alemge Nur Shashu", with the participation of Kazakh pop stars from the eastern region will take place in the EXPO-2017's Amphitheater.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana East Kazakhstan region EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!