E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «This epidemiological season 85,219 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in East Kazakhstan that is 4.8% more as compared to 2021,» deputy head of the sanitary-epidemiological control department Saule Slyamgazina told a briefing at the regional communications service of the region.

71% of cases account for children under 14 years old. Besides, 294 acute respiratory viral infection cases were confirmed in pregnant women. Hospital admissions stand at 0.8%.

She added that since October 1 there were confirmed 1,670 severe flu cases. To stabilize the flu situation and reduce incidence the region annually acquires flu vaccines. This year it bought 75,000 flu shots. over 82,000 locals were vaccinated which is 11.4% of the population.

Notably, no Cerberus, a new COVID-19 strain, was detected in East Kazakhstan as of today.

The sanitary-epidemiological control department urges all to get vaccinated, follow hygiene rules, avoid crowded places and wear masks in public transport.