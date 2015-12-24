E Kazakhstan rescuers evacuate people and cars captured in snow

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Tens of regional and republican highways have been closed in East Kazakhstan region today for bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Traffic movement on Kalbatau road section was paralyzed by snow piles and zero visibility. 5 people, including a pregnant woman and two children were evacuated there. At night the rescuers escorted a column of approximately 130 cars and 6 buses. The operations were carried out at night. The road through Kalbatau has been closed since morning for all types of vehicles. Rescue and evacuation operations are underway. In the morning the same situation was observed on the 64th km - crowds of cars and people needing help. Meanwhile, local authorities and emergency-rescue teams in Beskaragay district have been searching for a 68-year-old pensioner who was claimed missing. 28 people are involved in the operation.