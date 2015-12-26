E Kazakhstan rescuers evacuated 117 people from snow capture

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 117 people have been evacuated from snow capture in the East Kazakhstan region. Rescue operations are underway on Baibora and Daubai road sections of the Omsk-Maikapchagay highway. 93 people were evacuated in total.

24 people including 3 children were rescued on Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway, near the village of Arshaly, Zharma district.

No injuries are reported, emergencies department says. Most roads and highways in the region remain closed. According to forecasters, rain and snow will replace blizzard.