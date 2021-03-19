EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 19 March 2021 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan rgn prolongs COVID-19 restrictions

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The restrictive measures have been prolonged until April 2, 2021, in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Under the new order of the chief medical officer, the restrictive measures have been extended until April 2, 2021, in East Kazakhstan region.

    Operation of theatres and cinemas is allowed with 30% occupancy, with chequerboard seating, except for family members.

    The order takes effect on March 20, 2021.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!