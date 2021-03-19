E Kazakhstan rgn prolongs COVID-19 restrictions

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The restrictive measures have been prolonged until April 2, 2021, in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under the new order of the chief medical officer, the restrictive measures have been extended until April 2, 2021, in East Kazakhstan region.

Operation of theatres and cinemas is allowed with 30% occupancy, with chequerboard seating, except for family members.

The order takes effect on March 20, 2021.