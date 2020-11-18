EN
    E Kazakhstan rgn reports 14 newborns with COVID-19 since start of pandemic

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 14 babies have been born with COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to East Kazakhstan region’s health office spokesperson Askar Khoroshash, 180 COVID-19 cases in pregnant women have been reported across the region during the pandemic. COVID-19 has so far been detected in 14 newborns.

    He also added that newborns are examined for the virus in line with the ministerial order.


