E Kazakhstan’s industrial output in Q1 2016 rose by 21.9% – Akhmetov

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Industrial output in the East Kazakhstan region in Q1 2016 rose by 21.9%. Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov has said it today at the briefing regarding implementation of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms."

“The first quarter of year 2016 came to an end. The nominal volume of the gross regional product in East Kazakhstan with the consideration of internal and external factors is expected to exceed 500 bln tenge, that makes 102% against the previous year indicator. The volume of industrial output in the region makes 301 bln tenge or 121.9%, while gross agricultural output is 30.1 bln tenge or 105%,” Akhmetov noted.

According to him, the region plans to commission 65,700 square meters of housing this year (3.5% growth). “Following the first quarter, the regional budget received 49.9 bln tenge of obligatory payments and taxes. 23.3 bln tenge was paid to the local budget; this is 110.4% against the year 2015,” added he.