    18:58, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan spends 285 mln tenge on purchase of cars for local police service

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region allocates 285 mln tenge for purchase of 100 cars for local police inspectors. Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov has said it today at the briefing in Ust-Kemenogorsk regarding implementation of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms."

    “The second reform is effective modernization of the court system and activity of the law-enforcement structuresю This reform provides for changes related to ensuring law and order, rights and freedoms of people. The local police service has already been established. In order to ensure immediate and timely response  to the wrongdoings and their prevention, the region allocates 285 mln tenge for purchase of cars for them,” added Akhmetov.

     As the Governor noted, the region is currently  updating geographical maps of single-industry towns and districts in order to include them into “Criminal Offences Map” internet-portal. The maps of Kurchatov and Ridder towns have already been updated.

    The Criminal Offences Map  was launched in Kazakhstan in early 2016 as per the Presidential instruction. The Map enables to ensure transparency and control over the work of local police service. All criminal offences committed across the country are registered on this portal with a breakdown into regions, cities and districts. 

