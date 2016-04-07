E Kazakhstan to attract investors from XUAR to develop forestry and wood processing industry
As the Governor noted, the region accommodates almost a half of Kazakhstan's timber resources. "We are able to process more than 1 mln cubic meters of wood, while now this figure makes only 200,000 cubic meters. This, in turn, led to 100% import of sawn wood and particle boards. The volume of furniture imported from Russia, Poland and China exceeded own production almost 10 times. Presently, we are elaborating a master pan on raising potential of forestry and wood processing industry in the region," noted Akhmetov.
After the meetings with investors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a road map on investing in wood processing industry was prepared. Besides, the region works out issues on amending the legislation in order to increase investment attractiveness of forestry.