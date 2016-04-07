EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:57, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan to attract investors from XUAR to develop forestry and wood processing industry

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region plans to attract investors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China for the development of forestry and wood processing industry. Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov said it at the briefing on implementation of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps on Implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms" held in Ust-Kamenogorsk today.

    As the Governor noted, the region accommodates almost a half of Kazakhstan's timber resources. "We are able to process more than 1 mln cubic meters of wood, while now this figure makes only 200,000 cubic meters. This, in turn, led to 100% import of sawn wood and particle boards. The volume of  furniture imported from Russia, Poland and China exceeded own production almost 10 times. Presently, we are elaborating a master pan on raising potential of forestry and wood processing industry in the region," noted Akhmetov.

    After the meetings with investors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a road map on investing in wood processing industry was prepared. Besides, the region works out issues on amending the legislation in order to increase investment attractiveness of forestry.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region 100 specific steps 5 institutional reforms Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!