E Kazakhstan to build 10 schools

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The meeting held by East Kazakhstan Governor Yermek Kosherbayev debated the most important directions for the development of the region such as the Comfortable School, Healthy Nation national projects implementation, Kazinform reports.

The region plans to build 10 schools for 4,200 pupils worth 34,717 million tenge as part of the Comfortable School pilot national project.

As stated there, the region has 7 mobile medical complexes equipped with necessary medical devices. The Governor assigned to assess real efficiency of the work of the mobile medical complexes as the goal of the project is to provide even remote rural settlements with timely and high-quality medical assistance.