E Kazakhstan to build 36 medical facilities

36 primary healthcare facilities will be built in East Kazakhstan as part of the rural healthcare modernization national project in 2023-2024, Kazinform cites the regional information centre.

Construction of 18 facilities started this year and will be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rest 18 will be built next year. The new facilities will include a day patient department, a room for medical procedures, a vaccination room and a mid-wife station. All the facilities will be fitted with necessary equipment.