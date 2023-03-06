E Kazakhstan to build a new school

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A 200-seat school will be built this year in Novaya Bukhtarma village, East Kazakhstan region, as part of the Comfortable School national project, Kazinform quotes the East Kazakhstan information centre.

According to the deputy governor of Altai district, Sergei Okhremenko, 10 schools in Altai district of East Kazakhstan will be repaired for up to 52.7 million tenge.

He added an affiliate of the hemodialysis center opened its doors in the town of Altai to provide tertiary care to people suffering from chronic kidney diseases. The infectious diseases unit of a city hospital in Serebryansk is being repaired with the support of KazZinc Company. This year the region plans to construct an outpatient clinic in Oktyabrskyi village.