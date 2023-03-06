EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:44, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan to build a new school

    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A 200-seat school will be built this year in Novaya Bukhtarma village, East Kazakhstan region, as part of the Comfortable School national project, Kazinform quotes the East Kazakhstan information centre.

    According to the deputy governor of Altai district, Sergei Okhremenko, 10 schools in Altai district of East Kazakhstan will be repaired for up to 52.7 million tenge.

    He added an affiliate of the hemodialysis center opened its doors in the town of Altai to provide tertiary care to people suffering from chronic kidney diseases. The infectious diseases unit of a city hospital in Serebryansk is being repaired with the support of KazZinc Company. This year the region plans to construct an outpatient clinic in Oktyabrskyi village.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Education Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!