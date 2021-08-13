E Kazakhstan to build unique children’s development centre

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Daniyal Akhmetov met with heads of education, culture, sports and construction departments to debate a large-scale project on the construction of a Zerde scientific centre. It is expected to be the unique centre, the Governor’s press service reports.

It is notable that Zerde stands for learning. The centre will comprise scientific laboratories, museum expositions, arts and crafts classes. As stated there children will have an opportunity to study AI, space and quantum physics using the latest technologies.

There will be 18 scientific laboratories, arts and cooking workshops, music classes, sports halls and video game arcades. The centre will be of great interest fornot only for kids but also for adults. There will definitely be archelogy, arts museums as well to show the history and traditions of Kazakh people.