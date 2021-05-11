E Kazakhstan to declare state of emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «East Kazakhstan region is expected to declare the state of emergency,» official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry Talgat Uali said.

Today the administration of East Kazakhstan region is set to declare the state of emergency in the town of Ridder as the large fire broke out there on May 10. He also added that the fire has been already suppressed in the town. Now firefighters are trying to quench the smoldering combustion in some parts of the woods in the territory of the forestry.

As a result of the fire two men, born in 1949 and 1980, from Leskhoz rural settelment, were taken to the intensive care unit with thermal burns. Police also found there the body of a woman, born in 1948.

The fire was raging across 5 streets destroying 59 homes. 83 people, including 10 children, lived there.

The cause of the fire will be determined within 2-3 days.

The Head of State took the control over helping people who have lost their homes in the fire.