E Kazakhstan to export cars to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Akim Danial Akhmetov, East Kazakhstan intends to export cars produced in the region to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Mr. Akhmetov said that he met with Mongolian, Kyrgyz, and Tajik officials to negotiate export of vehicles produced in Kazakhstan to their markets and he is confident it will happen.

When asked by an Afghan journalist about the possibility of export to this country, the head of the region said that although Afghanis haven't expressed their interest yet the region is ready to start this kind of partnership.