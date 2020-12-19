EN
    11:53, 19 December 2020 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan to extend quarantine restrictions until Jan 4

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region will extend quarantine restrictions staring from 00:00 December 21, 2020 until 00:00 January 4, 2021, the decree of the acting chief state sanitary doctor of the region reads.

    It bans holding mass sports events, exhibitions, forums, conferences, New Year parties, mass family, commemorative events, and weddings. Besides, 17 sanitary checkpoints are installed.

    Public transport will run from 06:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Wearing of masks is mandatory.


    East Kazakhstan region Healthcare Coronavirus
