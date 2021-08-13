19:47, 13 August 2021 | GMT +6
E Kazakhstan to extend quarantine restrictions
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan will extend quarantine restrictions starting from August 16 until August 29 to curb coronavirus spread, the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor reads.
Quarantine measures and terms may be reconsidered with respect to the epidemiological situation in the territory of the region.
The decree takes effect since August 16 and shall be effective through its official cancelling.