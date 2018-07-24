E Kazakhstan to host Altai Invest 2018 forum

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Altai Invest 2018 international investment forum will take place on September 26 in Ust Kamenogorsk.

It will bring about 300 delegates from 18 states of the world, the city internal policy department said in a release.



Reps of diplomatic corps, state bodies, financial institutes, investors from China, Russia, the US, the UK, Iran, etc., are expected to attend it.



Those gathered are expected to share practices, solve tasks on how to improve the region's business environment and represent the best innovation projects aimed at the development of East Kazakhstan. B2B meetings, a roadshow on urgent issues, an exhibition of investment projects, a presentation of investment projects of the region in spheres such as industry, energetics, housing and utilities infrastructure, agro-industrial complex, public and private partnership will be held as part of the forum.



Those attending will have a unique opportunity to showcase their products, debate issues of realization of projects, gain new knowledge concerning management, efficient resource utilization and attracting of investments into their business.



Memos and agreements will be signed following the results of the forum.