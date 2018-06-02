E Kazakhstan to open 277 IT classes in 2018

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM "277 IT classes will open in East Kazakhstan region till the end of year," Governor Daniyal Akhmetov said at the meeting with the gifted children of the region.

The Governor briefed on the plans for the development of the region and the country at large, pointing out the fourth industrial revolution.



"For the first time robotics technology classes will be launched at the schools of the region in September this year. A task was set at the meeting of the political bureau of Nur Otan Party held on Friday to open 1,000 free IT classes in Kazakhstan. This project is aimed at in-depth extra-curricular learning of programming and robotic science. 277 out of 1,000 IT classes will be opened in East Kazakhstan. The IT Forum will take place soon in the region, involving not only adults but also children," Akhmetov said.





Upon completion, 26 children were awarded with gift certificates to buy bicycles.