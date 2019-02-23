E Kazakhstan to open IAAF regional office

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM "It is planned to open the IAAF regional office. There are nine centres of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) the worldwide so far," Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov told a reporting meeting.

Daniyal Akhmetov proposed to unveil the IAAF regional office in East Kazakhstan at the recent meeting with IAAF president Sebastian Coe. Akhmetov is confident in case of opening of the centre not only specialists of Kazakhstan but also of other countries would arrive there to gain world-class knowledge and share practice.



He also stressed that East Kazakhstan boasts athletes of winter sports. Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva grabbed the gold medal at the recent International Ski Federation Ladies' Moguls World Championship. It is the first medal in the history of Kazakhstan. Galysheva proved her skills and gained the Queen of Mogul Skiing status.