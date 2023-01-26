E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The East Kazakhstan akimat jointly with the Astana Hub and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan University are in talks to open a regional IT hub. The parties agreed to launch the Startup academy technological entrepreneurship courses, Kazinform has learned from the regional information center.

As stated there, it will give an opportunity to study the basics of IT business.

According to Astana Hub managing director Alina Abdrakhmanov, the goal is to show the way to have startup ideas developed.

She added that IT promotion, development of technological entrepreneurship, educational programs, business incubation programs will help regional startuppers enter not only the domestic but also international markets, and attract investments.