    13:14, 14 December 2015 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan to produce 1.8 mln tons of gold ore

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan region will produce 1.8 million tons of gold ore a year, this has been said be Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

    According to his words, the region is constructing a mining and processing complex of Bakyrchik mining enterprise in Zharma area. The project is implemented jointly by Kazakh and Russian investors (SAMPLE company, JSC "Altynalmas", JSC "Polymetal"). The project cost is 322 million tenge, the design capacity is 1.8 million tons of gold ore per year.

    According to the press service of the regional administration, the project spent 1.3 billion tenge. The project's completion is scheduled for 2018.

