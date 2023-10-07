E Kazakhstan to produce lithium for electric cars

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting in Ust Kamenogorsk on the further socioeconomic development of East Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Governor Yermek Kosherbayev told those present about the current situation in the region, heads of central bodies reported on the measures taken in the spheres of industry, construction, housing and utilities, agriculture and healthcare, gas supplies, heating, and food prices stabilization.

The Prime Minister stressed East Kazakhstan’s development first of all is associated with the mining industry, though there is great potential in energy, agro-industrial complex, logistics and tourism. 70% of the region’s industry account for mining and metals sector. One of the priorities is rare and rare-earth metals development. He stressed development and exploration of lithium is of immediate interest amid the growth of electric vehicle production. There are six lithium deposits on the national register of the region, and even more undiscovered deposits.

The Chinese and other Asian markets, one of the key lithium consumers, are situated near to the region.

The Prime Minister added the region should actively attract investors into the development of lithium deposits to take the said opportunities.