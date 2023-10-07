EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 07 October 2023 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan to produce lithium for electric cars

    E Kazakhstan
    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting in Ust Kamenogorsk on the further socioeconomic development of East Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Governor Yermek Kosherbayev told those present about the current situation in the region, heads of central bodies reported on the measures taken in the spheres of industry, construction, housing and utilities, agriculture and healthcare, gas supplies, heating, and food prices stabilization.

    The Prime Minister stressed East Kazakhstan’s development first of all is associated with the mining industry, though there is great potential in energy, agro-industrial complex, logistics and tourism. 70% of the region’s industry account for mining and metals sector. One of the priorities is rare and rare-earth metals development. He stressed development and exploration of lithium is of immediate interest amid the growth of electric vehicle production. There are six lithium deposits on the national register of the region, and even more undiscovered deposits.

    The Chinese and other Asian markets, one of the key lithium consumers, are situated near to the region.

    The Prime Minister added the region should actively attract investors into the development of lithium deposits to take the said opportunities.

    Tags:
    2023 state-of-the-nation address
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!