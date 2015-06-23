EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 23 June 2015 | GMT +6

    E Kazakhstan towns hit by power outages caused by bad weather

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Towns of Eastern Kazakhstan regions have been hit by power outages due to bad weather bad weather.

    Strong wind and rainfall caused power outages in the city of Semey and Zharma area. Power supply was restored in 7 and 9 hours, respectively. In Ust-Kamenogorsk 1802 customers of energy were left without power. Few hours later the incident was eliminated. Power failure occurred in four villages of Katonkaragay district where about 500 subscribers remained without electricity supply. Emergency recovery work is underway.

    Tags:
    Energy East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!