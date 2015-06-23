E Kazakhstan towns hit by power outages caused by bad weather

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Towns of Eastern Kazakhstan regions have been hit by power outages due to bad weather bad weather.

Strong wind and rainfall caused power outages in the city of Semey and Zharma area. Power supply was restored in 7 and 9 hours, respectively. In Ust-Kamenogorsk 1802 customers of energy were left without power. Few hours later the incident was eliminated. Power failure occurred in four villages of Katonkaragay district where about 500 subscribers remained without electricity supply. Emergency recovery work is underway.