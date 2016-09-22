E Kazakhstan volunteers still searching for traces of missing girl, 17

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Police and volunteers in Zyryanovsk are still searching for Ksenia Sidorina. It's been six days since she went missing.

One of the volunteers named Assel told Kazinform correspondent that they exhausted all places in the city in search of any traces of the girl. The volunteers have already begun searching the neighboring villages.



Earlier it was reported that the 17-year-old girl went missing in the town of Zyryanovsk, East Kazakhstan region on September 17.

Sidorina was last seen by her sister this past Saturday morning. According to her, the 17-year-old woke up early to go and wish her boyfriend happy birthday and vanished on her way to his apartment.



She was dressed in a grey jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about Kseniya's whereabouts, please call: 8 777 987 73 72 or 8 777 790 16 57.